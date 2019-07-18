TULSA
Burn, Steven Max, 70, Patcraft commerical salesman and Army veteran, died Sunday, July 14. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Daniel, Samuel Field Phillips Jr., 86, attorney, died Sunday, July 14. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Schaudt’s.
Freeland Yosten, Michelle, 51, nonprofit fundraising coordinator, died Tuesday, July 16. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, all at Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Goff, William “Bill,” 89, lawyer and judge, died Monday, July 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hartman, Nadea “Rae,” 90, Macy’s clerical worker, died Wednesday, July 17. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Jackson, Roy C., 92, retired CE Natco welder and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Highland Cemetery, Okemah.
Lee, Tommy E., 89, Oklahoma Natural Gas pipeline analyst, died Wednesday, July 17. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Luna, Hector, 67, maintenance engineer, died Thursday, July 18. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Norton, Melvin A., 85, retired Williams Brothers Engineering electrical draftsman and Army veteran, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, July 18, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Schneider, Dixie Lee, 76, retired teacher, died Tuesday, July 16. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Owasso
Lundy, Naomi P., 94, Tulsa Public Schools cafeteria manager, died Thursday, July 18. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
