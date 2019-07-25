Editor's Note

TULSA

Albert, Fred, 90, communications technician, died Tuesday, July 23. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

Bae, Jongsung, 69, restaurant owner, died Wednesday, July 24. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Darnaby Murphy, Margaret “Chris,” 90, homemaker, died Monday, July 22. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Monday, July 29, St. Benedict Catholic Church, Broken Arrow.

Gross, Karen, 58, bank senior executive vice president, died Monday, July 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 29, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church.

Harrison, Helen L., 87, security clerk, died Thursday, July 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Webb, Michael, 57, laborer, died Friday, July 19. Services pending. Dillon, Sand Springs.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Self, Bruce, 69, A.S.I. construction supervisor, died Wednesday, July 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Claremore

Ellsworth, Sharon, 73, real estate agent, died Wednesday, July 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Rice Funeral Service.

Coweta

Reynolds, Larry Wayne, 49, Yocham Trucking Co. truck driver, died Tuesday, July 23, in Oklahoma City. Services pending. Brown.

Owasso

Bray, Carol A., 74, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Owasso Church of Christ.

Sand Springs

Foresman, Don, 81, retired carpenter and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 23. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Gorrell, Glenn Frank, 62, died Feb. 4. Services pending. Heath Griffith.

Sapulpa

Bell, June M., 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 24. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Benear, Donald Edward, 81, surveyor, died Tuesday, July 23. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Dillon Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs.

