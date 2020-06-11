TULSA
Bellows, Virginia Haughton, 75, retired Tulsa Community College professor, died Wednesday, June 10. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Desyatnikov, Lyubov Valentin, 36, homemaker, died Saturday, June 6. Service 9 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Humphrey, Rosemary, 78, homemaker, died Thursday, June 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Redfearn, Geraldine L. “Jerry” (Manning), 89, retired bookkeeper and Southern Hills Country Club tennis shop employee, died Tuesday, June 9. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Smith, Percy, 85, physician, died Sunday, June 7. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Asbury United Methodist Church.
Stuart, Joshua Akheem, 22, nondestructive testing technician, died Sunday, June 7. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Zewalk, Jimmy Lee, 75, retired state of Oklahoma police officer, died Thursday, June 4. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Jack’s Memory Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Coffin, Janet, 72, secretary, died Wednesday, June 10. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Cedar Ridge Christian Church, Broken Arrow, Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Bristow
Hankins, Lauren J. Sr., 92, business owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, June 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Traditions Funeral Home, Kellyville, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Westside Free Will Baptist Church, Sapulpa.
Broken Arrow
Chisum, Kay, 76, Department of Housing and Urban Development property specialist, died Thursday, June 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Woodlake Assembly of God, Tulsa.
Harper, Jessie Wyoma, 83, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 10. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.
Orr, Shannan T., 57, artist, died Thursday, June 11. Memorial service 4 p.m. Sunday, Healing Grace Church, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Taylor, Carole, 85, seamstress, died Wednesday, June 10. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Short, Darlene Mae, 90, homemaker, died Thursday, June 11. No services planned. Collinsville Dolton.
McAlester
Vannoy, James Matthews “Jim,” 80, retired teacher, died Saturday, June 6. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
