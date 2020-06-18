TULSA
Baucom, Doug E., 54, telecommunications engineer, died Monday, June 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Conner, Robert Clyde, 65, retired RARC Inc. assembler, died Thursday, June 18. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Eubanks, Jimmy D. Jr., 41, insurance broker, died Thursday, May 28. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Glass Chapel, Broken Arrow. Schaudt’s.
Glaser, Eliot D., 62, musician, died Wednesday, June 17. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Paul, Mary Rose (Gaylor), 89, retired postal clerk, died Wednesday, June 17. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Vanderford, Beverly, 78, homemaker, died Thursday, June 18. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Broken Arrow
Barber, Michael, 60, Osage tribal contractor and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, June 16. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Catoosa
Sellman, Robert, 70, A Different Time Antiques owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, June 17. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Sellman residence. MMS-Payne, Claremore.
Jenks
Young, Haynes, 91, inspector and veteran, died June 16. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Okmulgee
Crain, Peggy Jo, 87, homemaker, died Thursday, June 18. Services pending. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Hill, Sue Ann, 84, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 16. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Johnson, Barbara Ann (Jackson), 70, bank loan processor, died Saturday, June 13. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, King Solomon Baptist Church, Sapulpa. Jack’s, Tulsa.
Lancaster, James Aaron, 86, retired from Fibercast and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 17. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Seminole
Beaumont, Samuel K. Sr., 76, farmer, rancher and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, June 17. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Bristow City Cemetery, Bristow. Hutchins-Maples Matherly, Bristow.
Skiatook
Scott, Donald, 89, welder and farmer, died Wednesday, June 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Sien-Shelton Funeral Home.
