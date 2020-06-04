Editor's Note

TULSA

Burns, Maxine Mary, 101, Tulsa Public Schools secretary, died Tuesday, June 2. Services pending. Jack’s.

Dees, Lee, 80, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Goff, Juanita Eunice, 87, Langston University Upward Bound counselor, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, May 28, in Lawton. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Metropolitan Baptist Church. Jack’s.

Morris, Andy, 72, plumber, died Tuesday, March 17. Memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Price, Charlie Jr., 82, former Hissom Memorial Center and Tulsa Community College maintenance engineer, died Wednesday, May 27. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, New Hope Baptist Church. Jack’s.

Wright, Barbara, 80, counselor, died Wednesday, June 3. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 14, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Services pending.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Crabtree, Freeda, 89, minister’s wife, died Thursday, June 4. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Kapoor, Sanjay, 47, physician, died Wednesday, June 3. Visitation 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday and service noon Sunday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Roach, Robert Gene, 85, Air National Guard recruiter, died Monday, April 20. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.

Collinsville

Cash, Allen Clayton, 84, Yuba Heat Transfer radiology supervisor and Navy veteran, died Friday, April 17. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Church of Christ, Oologah. Mowery, Owasso.

Muskogee

Hampton, Mary Chris “HiHo,” 76, insurance regional manager, died Friday, March 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel.

Sapulpa

Alcorn, Orval, 74, mechanic and veteran, died Tuesday, May 19. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Garden Heights Free Will Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Serenity, Tulsa.

Brown, Louis Joseph, 74, computer technician, Chief Polecat Ceremonial Grounds and veteran, died Wednesday, June 3. Wake 7 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Brown Family Funeral Home. Traditions, Kellyville.

