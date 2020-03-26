TULSA
LeMaster, Doris L., 88, retired medical office manager, died Thursday, March 26. Services pending. Ninde Brookside Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Searcy, Patricia, 75, teacher, died Wednesday, March 25. Services pending.
Owasso
Boyer, Margie, 85, accountant, died Tuesday, March 24. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodland Memorial Cemetery, Sand Springs, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Sand Springs
Collins, Billy Frank, 80, retired pastor and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, March 24. Services pending. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home.
Manes, M.C. Jr., 91, retired Western Electric installer and National Guard veteran, died Thursday, March 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Services. Private family services.
Talala
Dikeman, Diane, 67, wedding coordinator, died Monday, March 23. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
