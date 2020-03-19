Editor's Note

TULSA

Gibbs, Edna Maurice, 90, Hillcrest Medical Center and Tulsa Public Schools nurse and Navy veteran, died Sunday, March 15. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. John Baptist Church. Jack’s.

Ruby, Auther L., 70, psychologist, died Wednesday, March 11. Private family services. Jack’s.

Stein, Carolyn, 96, retired from Beckman Industries, died Wednesday, March 18. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Berryhill

Dry, Merle, 55, Oral Roberts University groundskeeper, died Wednesday, March 18. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Bixby

Johnson, Michael David, 67, stationary engineer, died Wednesday, March 18, in Tulsa. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.

Oologah

Werner, John Robert, 72, veteran, died Wednesday, March 18. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Owasso

Merrill, Ronnie Harold, 67, AEP/PSO operations dispatcher and Navy veteran, died Monday, March 16. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

Reeves, Delpha Dell “DeDe” (Welch), 86, retired Reeves TV and Appliance owner, died Wednesday, March 18. Graveside service 10:45 a.m. Friday, Woodland Memorial Park. Mobley-Groesbeck.

