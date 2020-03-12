TULSA
Brown, Carlene, 92, retired secretary, died Thursday, March 12. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Childers, Charles F. “Shoes,” 92, Tulsa Fire Department captain, McDonnell Douglas security officer and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, March 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Fransein, Michael, 60, truck driver and veteran, died Tuesday, March 10. Services pending. Davis, Dewey.
James, Shirley Sue, 82, retired Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers field representative, died Thursday, March 12. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Landreville, Ray, 91, employment law consultant and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, March 10. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, both at St. Anne Catholic Church, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
McClure, Edwina D., 89, oil and gas secretary and bookkeeper, died Wednesday, March 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Oakes, Maurice E., 101, retired from Sunoco Petroleum, died Wednesday, March 11. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Osage Hills Christian Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Perkins, Mary Alice, 74, beautician, died Wednesday, March 11. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Pollock, Kimberly Dawn, 56, volunteer and caregiver, died Tuesday, March 10. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Harvest Church, Sand Springs. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Stinnett, William Orville, 83, educator, died Wednesday, March 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Willis, Mark Anthony, 56, Tulsa Community College mail carrier, formerly of Tulsa, died Saturday, March 7, in Bedford, Texas. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, Mount Zion Baptist Church. Jack’s.
Young, Alene Andrea, 93, cosmetology instructor, died Sunday, March 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church. Jack’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Lawson, Don, 85, American Airlines employee, died Tuesday, March 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Claremore
Moses, Eva, 61, quality control manager, died Thursday, March 12. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Haskell
McMurray, Harold Roy, 101, retired dry cleaning business owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 12. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Dowdy-Marker.
Inola
Stills, Carolyn, 79, social worker, died Thursday, March 5. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Drive Methodist Church, Tulsa. Roberts & Hart, Westville.
Jenks
Oakley, William, 84, minister, died Monday, March 9. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
