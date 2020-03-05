TULSA
Calloway, Ethel, 95, retired cosmetologist, died Thursday, March 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hawkins, Erania A. Tecumseh, 72, retired Southwestern Bell Telephone director, died Wednesday, Feb. 26. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Christ Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. Jack’s.
Lieber, Maxine Helen, 96, homemaker, died Wednesday, March 4. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
McDonnell , Kenneth, 73, mechanical engineer, died Tuesday, March 3. Memorial Mass 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Murray, Marjorie Knight, 92, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Wednesday, March 4, in Hot Springs, Ark. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Spence, Joseph Gary, 66, director of operations, and Beverly Jane, 65, executive administrator, died Monday, March 2. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Guthrie, Edward O. “Tooter,” 92, retired Autumn Energy Co. and Guthrie & Sons Painting owner, died Thursday, March 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church.
Broken Arrow
Dyke, Dan, 62, retired Southwest United Industries quality control director, died Tuesday, March 3. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Forrester, Kenneth J., 96, administrative law judge and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 3. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Collinsville
Barter, Mignon, 91, Hillcrest Medical Center newborn nursery unit clerk, died Saturday, March 1. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Glenpool
Jennings, Vicky Lynn, 51, medical technician, died Monday, March 2. Wake 7 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, both at Snake Creek Indian Baptist Church, Bixby. Leonard & Marker, Bixby.
Owasso
McDaniel, Norma, 85, real estate agent, died Tuesday, March 3. Service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Pawhuska
McCabe, William Grant, 96, McCabe Well Service owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 4. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Ponca City
Selvey, Esther, 97, homemaker, died Wednesday, March 4. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sperry
Rickman, Chelsea Logan, 28, animal trainer, died Monday, March 2. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Mowery, Owasso.
