TULSA
Armiger, Denise, 64, retired Special Service Systems Inc. general manager, died Sunday, April 26. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Davis, Tommy Joe Michael, 59, died Wednesday, April 29. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
DeWitt, Pixie, 88, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 29. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Goree, Johnny Lee, 72, master mason, died Friday, April 24. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta. Celebration of life streamed at 1 p.m. Saturday at webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/28560.
Green, Perry W., 94, retired Holmes Construction carpenter and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, April 29. Viewings 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. Services pending.
Himes, Gerald Gordon, 88, retired Skelly-Getty information technology worker, died Wednesday, April 29. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Panchot, Doris Ann, 81, restaurant owner, died Wednesday, April 22. Service was held Tuesday. Integrity, Henryetta.
Roby, Albert, 88, retired Southwestern Bell switchman and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, April 29. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Spanke, Marian L, 87, registered nurse, died Saturday, April 25. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Service streamed at 11 a.m. Monday at moorefuneral.com.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Garrison, Jimmy Dale, 58, New Leaf nursery worker, died Wednesday, April 29. No services planned. Moore’s Eastlawn, Tulsa.
Schwaninger, Fredde, 96, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 29. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Grove
McGuire, Sue Elizabeth, 88, retired Oklahoma State University Medical Center nurse, died Tuesday, April 28. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Owasso
Park, Paul, 78, mechanic and Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 29. Private family services. Green Hill.
Sand Springs
Crow, Nadine, 90, homemaker, died Monday, April 27. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Hardin, Joe E. Sr., 76, street construction foreman and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, April 26. No services planned. Green Hill.
