TULSA
Faucett, Rita Stott, 84, retired licensed practical nurse, died Thursday, May 14. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Greer, Nancy, 80, homemaker, died Monday, May 11. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Jergensen, Florence M. “Pat,” 101, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 13. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Claremore
Kerr, James, 52, ironworker, died Monday, May 11. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Cleveland, Okla.
Rigsby, Judith, 73, Oral Roberts University librarian, died Monday, May 11. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Drumright
Collins, C.W., 77, oil producer and businessman, died Monday, May 11. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Bristow City Cemetery, Bristow. Michael’s, Bristow.
Sand Springs
Creason, Gavin Wayne, 19, student, died Friday, May 8. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Woodland Park Cemetery. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Lawson, Gerald Edward, 81, rancher, died Wednesday, May 13. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dillion Funeral Service, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Woodland Memorial Park.
