TULSA
Bernsdorf, Richard A., 89, food broker, died Thursday, May 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Carrasco, Nora Rendon, 80, retired UPS teletyper, died Monday, May 18. Funeral Mass noon Friday, Church of St. Mary. Schaudt’s.
Chapman, Richard Wayne, 91, veteran, died Thursday, May 21. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Sneed, Richard “Rick,” 77, truck driver, died Thursday, May 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Bixby Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, RiverCrest Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Hardwick, Stanley Kevin, 59, salesman and Navy veteran, died Friday, May 15. No services planned. Serenity, Tulsa.
Lincks, Michael Jr., 72, truck driver, died Wednesday, May 20. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby.
Murray, Reece E., 84, Murray’s Custom Upholstery owner, retired American Airlines employee and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 21. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Liberty Free Will Baptist Church.
Mannford
Newby, Joseph G., 65, fluid manufacturing company head salesman and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, May 20. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Shelton, Terry, 75, barber, died Sunday, May 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Dillon Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs.
