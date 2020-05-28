TULSA
Constantine, Barbara Ann, 76, credit card business coordinator, died Thursday, May 28. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Davis, Margaret “Maggie” Nancy (Thomason), 93, retired credit department employee for Dillard’s, died Thursday, May 28. Services Pending. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home (Westwood).
Jin, Mona, 97, Ricsha and Jade East restaurants owner, died Thursday, May 28. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Johnson, Jan, 87, interior designer, died Thursday, May 28. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Kahle, Gerald R., 90, Phillips Petroleum Co. polyolefin branch manager and manager of catalyst development and manufacture, died Wednesday, May 20. Private family services. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Patterson, Tracy Rae, 54, homemaker, died Monday, May 25. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Sohl, Verna Mae, 89, homemaker, died Thursday, May 28. Services pending. Schaudt's.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Pope, Donna, 65, died Thursday, May 21. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m Friday and streaming service Monday, 10 a.m. Stumpff Funeral Home, Tulsa. Streaming graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Harper, Allison, 42, department manager at Lowe’s, died Monday, May 18. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa.
Haskell
Points, Geneva Mae, 89, retired Haskell High School secretary, died Wednesday, May 27. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home. Service 2:00 p.m. Monday, First Free Will Baptist Church.
