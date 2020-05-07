TULSA
Bilyeu, Avis Joy, 87, registered nurse, died Wednesday, April 22. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Brown, Ruth Ann, 83, airline accountant, died Tuesday, May 5. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Calava, Verlene Faye, 83, homemaker, died Monday, May 4. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Raines, Robert Jennings, 91, machine shop foreman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 6. Viewing 10 a.m-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.
Stevens Cox, Pamela, 73, property manager, died Wednesday, May 6. Visitation 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, AdamsCrest Funeral Home. Services pending.
Varner, Sammy Dean, 64, livestock dealer, died Wednesday, May 6. Private family services. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Carlson, Ronald Edmund Sr., 88, business owner, died Sunday, May 3. Services pending. Stanleys, Tulsa.
Williams, Larry Don, 73, salesman, gunsmith and Army veteran, died Monday, May 4. Private family services. Clifford D. Garrett, Fort Gibson.
