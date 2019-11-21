TULSA
Axley, Gary, 70, veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 16. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Bacon, Larry, 68, retired parts assembler, died Wednesday, Nov. 20. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Boyd, Betty June, 88, teacher, died Wednesday, Nov. 20. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Highfill, Robert “Rob,” 74, car salesman, Thursday, Nov. 7. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Lane, Patricia, 93, office manager, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Services pending. Stanleys.
Lutsey, Ira Jr., 94, geologist and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Zarrow Pointe retirement community, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
McCarrell, Sue Anne, 71, died Monday, Nov. 18. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Heritage Mausoleum, Broken Arrow.
Swiggart, Hurst J. Jr., 82, real estate broker and veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 19. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Catholic Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Jones, Ronald Arcell, 86, retired Zurich Insurance Co. safety engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 20. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Pavone, Joseph Jr., 74, welder and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 16. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and celebration of life at 1 p.m., both at Garrett Funeral Home Chapel.
Peterson, John, 91, aeronautical engineer and veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 19. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church. Floral Haven.
Treat, Joyce, 82, teacher, died Tuesday, Nov. 19. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 3 p.m. Monday, Heritage United Methodist Church of Broken Arrow.
Charlotte, N.C.
McHenry, Kelvin L., 54, American Airlines aviation production manager and Army National Guard sergeant major, died Tuesday, Nov. 12. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Metropolitan Baptist Church. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Collinsville
Hendrix, Robert Earl, 89, retired driver and Army veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation 1:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, First Baptist Church of Collinsville.
Glenpool
Nero, Hattie Mae, 67, Town Village front desk manager/human resources assistant, died Monday, Nov. 18. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Jenks
Gentis, Gerald K. “Jerry,” 95, retired Amoco lab technician and World War II Army Air Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 20. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Nowata
Armstrong, Paul Anthony, 57, died Tuesday, Nov. 12. Service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church. Benjamin.
Sand Springs
Hilton, Luther L., 94, retired butcher and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 20. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Garden Heights Freewill Baptist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.
