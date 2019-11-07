TULSA
Ballew, Ralph, 77, veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Culvern, Vida, 106, office assistant, died Monday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Harvey, Ronald Dean, 70, certified public accountant and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 6. Service 10 a.m. Monday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Leonard & Marker, Bixby.
Highfill, Robert “Rob,” 74, car salesman, died Thursday, Nov. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Larson, Brandy, 37, hairdresser, died Wednesday, Nov. 6. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Private family services.
Matson, Geordie, 62, BancFirst senior vice president, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
McClure, Bonnie Ilean, 93, beautician, died Thursday, Nov. 6. Service 3 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Reecher, Helen Bement, 99, musician and travel agent, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, First Presbyterian Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Stanfield, Geoffrey Stephen, 62, customer service representative, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
King, Nancy A., 74, customer service representative, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Terlton Cemetery, Terlton. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Clayton, Georgia, 73, federal secretary, died Monday, Nov. 4. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Free Will Baptist Church, Porter. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
Mounds
Madrid, Mulci, 45, massage therapist, died Tuesday, Nov 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.
Sapulpa
Holt, Bill G., 82, fitter welder and Navy veteran, died Tuesday Nov. 5. Visitation 9-6 Friday, Mannford Funeral Home, Mannford, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Friendship Community Church, Mannford.
Skiatook
Lynn, Tommy Edward, 76, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Tulsa. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Sien-Shelton Funeral Home.
Wagoner
Frieze, Robert David, 68, registered nurse, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Mallett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.