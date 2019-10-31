TULSA
Allen, Barbara B., 71, University of Tulsa personnel director, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Cullom, Glen Jr., 66, bus driver, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and wake 6-8 p.m. Friday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home; and service noon Saturday, Greater Union Baptist Church.
De Zeeuw, Clifford Eugene, 83, accountant, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Farrar, Charles, 74, Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. No services planned.
Hahn, Jimmy, 59, self-employed, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, both at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Lowry, Charles “Todd,” 79, customer engineer, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Maliwa, Festus, 61, Catholic priest, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Reynolds/AdamsCrest.
Mandrell, David L., 68, retired attorney, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Perry, J.D., 79. manufacturing engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Beaver Street Baptist Church, Jenks. Stanleys.
Rogers, Ronald D., 70, VF Corporation manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 28. Service 2 p.m., Friday, Okemah Freewill Baptist Church, Okemah. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Ballenger, Roger Dale, 69, Okmulgee city manager and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 27. Service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church of Okmulgee and graveside service, Okmulgee Cemetery. Schaudt’s Okmulgee.
Jewett, Roy Jr., 81, machinist and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Lollman, Karel A., 80, Landmark Business Systems CEO, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home and service 11 a.m. Monday, Hayhurst Chapel.
Jenks
Catlett, Donald Ray, 75, assistant fire chief and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 22. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, New Spring Family Church. Hargrove-Marker.
Mannford
Krauter, Ronald H., 83, real estate sales, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Service was held Thursday, Mannford Assembly of God. Mark Griffith, Sand Springs.
Morris
Lang, Lloyd Garland, 79, self-employed land surveyor, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Trinity Baptist Church and burial, Morris Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Osage
Witt, Brian Keith, 55, heavy equipment mechanic, died Monday, Oct. 28. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Prue First Baptist Church. Mark Griffith, Tulsa.
Pryor
Hunt, Mary, 74, teacher, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Shipman’s Funeral Home; service 10 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, and burial Dick Duck Cemetery, Catoosa.
Sand Springs
Price, Taffy, 63, former Dollar General cashier, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. Celebration of life service 11 a.m. Saturday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service chapel.
