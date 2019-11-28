TULSA
Carter, Foy Montez, 66, Tulsa Public Schools building maintenance engineer and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 17. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, World Won for Christ Family Life Church. Jack’s.
Clark, Thomas Gail, 78, Tulsair Beechcraft Inc. owner and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Nov. 25. Visitation 5–8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Harvard Avenue Christian Church.
Fullbright, Melvin Roy, 70, retired L.E. Rader Center detention officer, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel.
Horkey, William Richard, 94, attorney and veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, First Presbyterian Church. Schaudt’s.
Loshbaugh, C. Dean, 88, retired Children’s Medical Center Vocational Training Center director and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, First United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside.
McKenzie, Tina, 62, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Proctor, Mary Margaret, 99, homemaker and World War II Navy Waves veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Wallack, Barbara, 84, relocator, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, St. John’s Episcopal Church. Stephens-Key, Pryor.
Zeilinger, Alfred, 48, tactical paramedic and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 22. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Bell, James “Jim,” 53, HVAC business owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Pearson, Forrest, 79, auditor and National Guard veteran, died Monday, Nov. 25. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Chain, Eugene Windford “Sonny,” 60, handyman, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel.
Glenpool
Sheldon, Ryba Jean, 78, retired Glenpool Public Schools cook, died Monday, Nov. 25. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Jenks
Kirk, L.C., 80, retired Philbrook operating engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Leonard & Marker, Bixby.
McLoud
Haney, James David “Jim,” 84, oil field roustabout and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 25. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 1:30 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Goines, Leonard E. “Lenny,” 74, retired Citgo petroleum supervisor and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Bixby Free Will Baptist Church, Bixby. Leonard & Marker, Bixby.
Sand Springs
Hale, George, 77, died Monday, Nov. 25. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Dillon Funeral Service.
Hudson, Helen, 91, retired Southwestern Bell data processor, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.
Parnell-Holt, Jennifer, 46, Hillcrest Medical Center unit clerk, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Visitation 5-6:30 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
