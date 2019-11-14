TULSA
Brotherton, Peggy, 95, real estate agent, died Tuesday, Nov. 12. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Charlesworth, Betty M., 91, teacher, died Tuesday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Childers, Betty J., 91, retired Southwestern Bell accounting executive, died Thursday, Nov. 14. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Cooper, William Cliff, 84, Continental Properties real estate broker and Army National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 12. Service 2 p.m. Friday, The Park Church of Christ Chapel. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Curthoys, Brian A., 60, attorney, died Monday, Nov. 11. Prayer service 5 p.m. Friday, Cascia Hall St. Rita Chapel, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Eslick, James E. Jr., 94, retired Tulsa World advertising salesman and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 13. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Fulton, Johnnie Lee Sr., 87, minister, McDonnell Douglas tool and die maker, and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 12. Service noon Saturday, Praise Center Family Church. Jack’s.
Gavin, Rosemary, 84, OSU Medical Center radiology unit secretary, died Saturday, Nov. 9. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Marlar, Jeanne, 75, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 13. No services planned. Moore’s Rosewood.
McKinney, Jimmie F., 77, graphic artist, died Monday, Nov 4. Memorial service 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Integrity Financial Services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Shaw, Naomi Ruth, 88, retired civil servant, died Wednesday, Nov. 13. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Warner, Margaret, 82, business owner, died Friday, Nov. 1. Private family services. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
King, Allen D., 54, Tulsa Housing Authority maintenance supervisor, died Tuesday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Mannford
Sanders, Carole, 78, laborer, died Wednesday, Nov. 13. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
