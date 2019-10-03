TULSA
Barr, Judy Kay, 67, retail salesclerk, died Thursday, Oct. 3. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Bates, Richard Gary, 71, Loan Star Industry construction worker and concrete finisher and Navy veteran, died Friday, Sept. 27. Services pending. Fitzgerald lvy.
Finch, Robert, 80, warehouse manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 1. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Gonzalez, Angel, 50, died Tuesday, Oct. 1. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Groom, Oscar Andy III, 60, Midwestern Loans loan officer, died Tuesday, Oct. 1. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Hughes, Michael L., 75, risk management executive, died Wednesday, October 2. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Sunday and rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Mary Catholic Church.
Jackson, Elwood Lynn, 87, retired American Airlines aircraft mechanic, died Monday, Sept. 23. Service noon Saturday, Greater Mount Rose Baptist Church. Jack’s.
Maness, Jim, 60, mechanical engineer, died Sunday, Sept. 29. Rosary 5 p.m. Sunday, St. Catherine Catholic Church, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Morgan, Darien Christopher, 23, chef in training, died Saturday, Sept. 21. Memorial service 4 p.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Norris, James, 93, retired city of Tulsa Mohawk Pump Station worker, died Friday, Sept. 27. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Shekhdar, Pervez, 81, aircraft mechanic, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Prayer service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel.
Stephenson, James Dale, 85, salesman and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 3. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Franks, Anna Belle, 91, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Prue
Dickson, Terry, 77, cosmetologist, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Skiatook
Tinkler, Kim, 62, Internal Revenue Service adviser, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Peters-Stumpff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.