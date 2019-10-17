TULSA
Bailey, Bayode Julou, 45, construction assistant supervisor, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Dallas. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Shiloh Baptist Church. Jack’s.
Dillard, Howard Duane, 81, computer operator, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Jones, Ronald Lee, 80, retired machinist, died Thursday, Oct. 17. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
King DeForest, Georgia Louise, 93, retired AlliedSignal employee, decorator and baker, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
McCleary, Tedrow, 72, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimator, died Monday, Oct. 14. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel.
Skalla, Jean, 100, retired legal secretary, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Smith, Henry Lee Sr., 69, Oklahoma Department of Human Services social worker, died Sunday, Oct. 6. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church North Tulsa. Jack’s.
Tomlinson, Sandra, 72, reconciliation clerk. died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Trisler, Donette V. (Frana), 57, mortgage broker, died Tuesday, Oct. 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Young, Carolyn, 75, homemaker, died Tuesday, Oct. 15. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Coweta
Kelley, Anthony K. “Tony,” 66, rancher, died Friday, Oct. 11. Services pending. Brown.
Shaw, Walter Thomas “Wally” Jr., 56, Molded Products Inc. machinist and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Services pending. Brown.
