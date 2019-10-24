TULSA
Adreon, Cynthia Ann, 57, certified nurse’s aide, died Sunday, Oct. 20. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel, Coweta.
Alexander, Patricia Ann, 86, apartment manager, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Saturday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.
Andersen, R. Douglas, 90, geologist and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Anderson, Glenn F. “Andy,” 70, equine veterinarian, died Monday, Oct. 21. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Culton, Florida, 76, nanny, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Jack’s.
Gable, Rae Jeanne, 86, administrative assistant and former Gable Daylight Donuts owner, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Kilbride, Elizabeth, 95, MetLife claims adjuster, died Thursday, Oct. 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, Church of St. Mary.
Owens, Hazel J., 88, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Christ Temple CME Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Robinson, Edmond Vaughn Sr. 97, retired McDonnell Douglas plastic fabricator and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 20. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Greater Union Baptist Church. Jack’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Whatley, Kenneth “Ken,” 97, American Airlines supervisor and Navy reservist, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Claremore
Keeley, Barbara Ann, 82, retired from Best Western & Trade Winds, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Cleveland, Okla.
Lytle, Sue, 66, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Skiatook
Wallace, Ava Jo Josephine (Bradshaw), 88, retired from Collinsville Exchange Bank, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Sien-Shelton Funeral Home.
Yale
Johnson, Kathy, 72, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Lawson Cemetery. Palmer Marler.
