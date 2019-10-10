TULSA
Bennett, Dorothy Louise, 79, retired St. John Medical Center nursing assistant, died Friday, Oct. 4. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, New Life Christian Center. Jack’s.
Binion, Roy, 90, sales manager, died Wednesday, Oct. 9. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Hanoch, Henry Edward, 83, General Mill & Fixtures business owner, died Tuesday, Oct. 8. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Heath Griffith Funeral Home.
Jeffery, Edna “June,” 87, vending machine cashier, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Powers, Claudine, 94, bookkeeper, died Sunday, Oct. 6. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Rosewood.
Thompson, Vinita J., 84, city of Tulsa recreation unit supervisor, died Friday, Oct. 4. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church. Jack’s.
Tipton, Viola O., 79, J.C. Penney clerk, died Saturday, Oct 5. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Paradise Baptist Church. Jack’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Doubrava, Juanita Ruth, 72, retired teacher, died Tuesday, Oct. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, South Tulsa Baptist Church, Tulsa.
Selcer, Belinda Lee, 61, Children’s Orchard salesclerk, died Tuesday, Oct. 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Trotter, Kelly Sue, 50, Quality Health Care director, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. No services planned.
Coweta
Duggan, Bobby Edward, 89, Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Shipman Funeral Home, Wagoner, and graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Vernon Cemetery.
Sapulpa
Underwood, Thomas Lee, 73, Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 9. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel.
Verdigris
Allen-Hargrove, Jean Ann, 76, died Monday, Oct. 7. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, Vesica Piscis Chapel, Catoosa. Brown, Coweta.
