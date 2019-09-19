TULSA
Bates, Lillian E., 92, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Chambers, Constance B. “Connie,” 92, social worker, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Framel, Richard, 55, South Pointe Chevrolet automotive service adviser, died Tuesday, Sept. 17. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Harris, Gene, 84, construction manager, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Matyniak, Dorothy O., 95, retired Southwestern Bell administrative clerk, died Monday, Sept. 16. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Lynam, Jack Dean, 87, petroleum manager and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 19. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Robins, Della Charlotte, 92, jewelry store proprietor, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Bitter, Randy, 58, Randy’s Custom Auto Service owner, died Thursday, Sept. 5. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Chapman-Black.
Hominy
Eddings, Jerry Hugh, 88, C.E. Natco Manufacturing machinist and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 19. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Friday, Powell Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery.
Okmulgee
Penn, Raymond, 70, court clerk, died Friday, Sept. 13. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Okmulgee Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
Sulphur
Rudisaile, Michael Lee, 66, died Tuesday, Sept. 17. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Sulphur Veterans Center Chapel. DeArman’s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.