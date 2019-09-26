TULSA
Davis, James E. “Jimmy,” 72, retired McDonnell Douglas maintenance worker and Army veteran, died Wednesday Sept. 25. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Duck, Marilyn, 63, journalist and newspaper editor, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Mann, Wanda Louise, 91, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 21. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Mannon, Kay, 82, special education teacher, died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
McNinch, George Arthur III, 69, retired credit manager, formerly of Tulsa, died Saturday, Sept. 21, in The Woodlands, Texas. No services planned. Addison, Spring, Texas.
Timms, Judy A., 65, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church receptionist, died Sunday, Sept. 22. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, and memorial Mass 10 a.m. Monday, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Welsch, Cynthia, 54, marketer, died Saturday, Sept. 21. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, World Won for Christ Family Life Ministry. Heath-Griffith.
Williamson, Charles, 94, auto body repair technician and World War II Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 24. Visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, both at Newspring Assembly of God, Jenks. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Baker, Raymond, 92, B.F. Goodrich store manager and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Church of God, Bristow. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Klahr, Jack, 76, Steel Services Oilfield Tubular vice president of sales and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Lunn, Charles, 79, retired Allied Plumbing plumber and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Jenks
Fazzini, Diana, 77, business owner, died Tuesday, Sept. 24. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Umholtz, John, 84, retired Tulsa police officer and state agent, died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Owasso
Graham, Don, 75, American Airlines aircraft mechanic and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Hendricks, Alice Jane, 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Mowery.
Skiatook
Cooper, Rhonda Kay, 57, secretary, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Tulsa. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Friday, Skiatook Church of Christ. Sien-Shelton.
