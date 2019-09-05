TULSA
Anderson, Kenneth Lee, 77, master mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 4. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Faith Temple Family Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Conner, Wanda F., 87, Tulsa Public Schools cafeteria manager, died Wednesday, Sept. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hunnicutt, Richard, 77, produce manager, died Wednesday, Sept. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Baptist Church.
Patton, Charles Craig, 68, died Wednesday, Sept. 4. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Southlawn.
Thompson-Brown, Lillie, 101, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 31. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 36th Street Event Center. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Mejia, Amy Marie, 37, accountant, died Tuesday, Sept. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Crain, Linda, 72, waitress and cook, died Wednesday, Sept. 4. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Grace Baptist Church.
Collinsville
Bolden, William, 84, retired minister and Navy veteran, died Friday, Aug. 30. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Reynolds & Sons Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Collinsville Christian Church.
Coweta
Giller, Paul Thomas, 88, retired Department of Labor compliance officer and retired Army lieutenant colonel, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Tulsa. Services pending. Brown.
Jenks
Carr, Sherri Lee, 79, retired Jenks Public Schools receptionist, died Monday, Sept. 2. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of Christ, Glenpool. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Osage
Perry, Beverly “Bo,” 79, salesclerk, died Wednesday, Sept. 4. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Sand Springs
Haff, Roberta, 90, retired AT&T staff supervisor, died Tuesday, Sept. 3. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.