TULSA
Cherry, James H., 94, retired Yuba Heat Transfer machinist and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Mung, Gin Za “Mungtawng,” 46, master sushi chef, died Wednesday, Sept. 11. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Saturday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Ashenfelter, Candace Jo, 66, ConocoPhillips systems analyst and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 9. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Broken Arrow
Witzer, Janet “Jan,” 57, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, The Park Church of Christ, Tulsa. Garrett.
Cleveland, Okla.
Hicks, Stanley, 66, sales representative, died Sunday, Sept. 8. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Coweta
Bailey, Georgia Mae, 76, retired Tulsa Community College clerk, died Tuesday, Sept. 3. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Mount Rose Baptist Church. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Morris
Basford, Richard “Kevin,” 54, home remodeling tradesman, died Sunday, Sept. 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Baptist Church.
Okmulgee
Ward, Dennis, 49, town of LaJara, Colo., maintenance worker, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. No services planned. Schaudt’s.
Sand Springs
Moles, Beverly Ann, 76, nurse, died Thursday, Sept. 12. Services pending. Mark Griffith.
Robinson, Milton “Mobil,” 88, retired Tulsa County sheriff’s captain and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 11. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
