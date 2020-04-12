TULSA
Poore, Richard “Dick” W., 86, Tulsa Post Card president, died Friday, April 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Hall, Barton L. “Bart,” 77, truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, April 8. Service for family and immediate friends 1 p.m. Tuesday, Bixby Funeral Service. Service on funeral service Facebook page.
Broken Arrow
Anderson, Mary, 78, City of Faith Hospital LPN, died Thursday, April 9. Viewing 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family service 2 p.m. Tuesday live streamed on the Hayhurst Facebook page.
