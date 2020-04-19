Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Hunt, Raymond, 97, former Santa Fe Pipeline president and WWII Army Veteran. Private family service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Rolston Cemetery, Bernice. Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Strate, Helen Marie “Bellows,” 90, homemaker, died Friday, April 17. Services pending. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Tomlinson, Billie J. “Wallace,” 89, retired secretary for Midwestern Manufacturing, died Thursday, April 16. Services pending. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood.

Broken Arrow

Goins, James E. “Jim,” 93, retired American Airlines mechanic and Navy veteran, died Saturday, April 18. No service planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Miele, Michael, 88, retired American Airlines worker, died Friday, April 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Garrett Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Visitation Monday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments