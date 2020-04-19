TULSA
Hunt, Raymond, 97, former Santa Fe Pipeline president and WWII Army Veteran. Private family service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Rolston Cemetery, Bernice. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Strate, Helen Marie “Bellows,” 90, homemaker, died Friday, April 17. Services pending. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Tomlinson, Billie J. “Wallace,” 89, retired secretary for Midwestern Manufacturing, died Thursday, April 16. Services pending. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood.
Broken Arrow
Goins, James E. “Jim,” 93, retired American Airlines mechanic and Navy veteran, died Saturday, April 18. No service planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Miele, Michael, 88, retired American Airlines worker, died Friday, April 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Garrett Funeral Home.
