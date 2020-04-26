TULSA
Montgomery, Robert, 72, retired police officer, died Saturday, April 25. Services at later date. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Sylvan, Dave, owner Sylvan Oil Operating Co., died Saturday, April 25. Private family services Monday. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Claremore
Hendrickson, Allen Drake, 83, retired Southwestern Bell Telephone repairman and Navy veteran, died Thursday, April 23. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa.
