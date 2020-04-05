STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Abilene, Texas
Broadstreet, Lola, 68, customer service representative, died Thursday, April 2. Services at a later date. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Chelsea
Draeger, Gary, 72, pipe fitter, died Thursday, April 2. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Chelsea Funeral Home & Cremation Service, and graveside service and Facebook live 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dawes Cemetery.
