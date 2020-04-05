Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Abilene, Texas

Broadstreet, Lola, 68, customer service representative, died Thursday, April 2. Services at a later date. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

Chelsea

Draeger, Gary, 72, pipe fitter, died Thursday, April 2. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Chelsea Funeral Home & Cremation Service, and graveside service and Facebook live 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dawes Cemetery.

Tags

Load comments