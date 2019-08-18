TULSA
Stacy, Hazel, 89, Amoco systems analyst, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Yates, Shirlie, 84, teacher, died Friday, Aug. 16. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Chapel.
