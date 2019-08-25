TULSA
Biery, Raymond F., 82, real estate developer and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Durkee, Naoma, 90, retired from Zebco, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Services pending. Stanleys.
McBryde, Gary Arland, 72, Saint Francis internist, died Friday, Aug. 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Chapel.
McClanahan, Reba, 79, Myers-Duren Harley-Davidson owner, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.
Raley, Bruce R., 74. Raley Pharmacy pharmacist, died Friday, Aug. 23. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Reynolds, Russell G., 86, district fire chief and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church, both in Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Ramona
Conley, Bill J., 90, pawn shop owner and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Aug. 23. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
