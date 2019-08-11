Editor's Note

TULSA

Griffith, Gene, 90, retired funeral home owner, died Saturday, Aug. 10. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Red Fork Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel.

Rebholz, Dortha Rae, 88, St. John Medical Center registered nurse, died Friday, Aug. 9. Service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

McCollum, Bobby, 71, minister and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Chapel.

grove

Wright, Harold J. Jr., 98, maintenance for University of Wyoming, died Saturday, Aug. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Kuehler, Margaret Mary (Brandt), 65, Thomas E. Cummins Actuary acturial consultant, died Saturday, Aug. 10. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral home. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, and Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Skiatook

Miller, Robert, 55, security guard, died Wednesday Aug. 7. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Sien Shelton Funeral Home Chapel.

