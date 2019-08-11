TULSA
Griffith, Gene, 90, retired funeral home owner, died Saturday, Aug. 10. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Red Fork Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel.
Rebholz, Dortha Rae, 88, St. John Medical Center registered nurse, died Friday, Aug. 9. Service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
McCollum, Bobby, 71, minister and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Chapel.
grove
Wright, Harold J. Jr., 98, maintenance for University of Wyoming, died Saturday, Aug. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Kuehler, Margaret Mary (Brandt), 65, Thomas E. Cummins Actuary acturial consultant, died Saturday, Aug. 10. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral home. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, and Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Skiatook
Miller, Robert, 55, security guard, died Wednesday Aug. 7. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Sien Shelton Funeral Home Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.