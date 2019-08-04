Editor's Note

TULSA

Bates, Sandra “Sandy,” 79, Catoosa kindergarten teacher, died Thursday, Aug. 1. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church. Moore's Southlawn.

Grosh, Bobbette, 86, bookkeeper, died Saturday, Aug. 3. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Illenburg, Catherine, 103, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 2. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Claremore

Moody, John Edward, 92, Warren Petroleum civil engineer, died Friday, Aug. 2. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

