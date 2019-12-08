TULSA
Santee, John H. “Jack,” 88, retired attorney, died Friday, Dec. 6. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Christ The King Catholic Church. Ninde Funeral and Cremation.
Williams, Clifford, 51, forklift driver, died Thursday, Nov. 28. No services. Schaudt’s Glenpool.
STATE/AREA
Broken Arrow
Briggs, Karen Ruth, 80, teacher, died Saturday, Dec. 7. Burial in Illinois. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Sapulpa
Collins, Maryetta, 81, Honey Valley Nursery owner, died Saturday, Dec. 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Traditions Funeral Chapel, Kellyville, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, Kellyville.
