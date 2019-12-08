Editor's Note

TULSA

Santee, John H. “Jack,” 88, retired attorney, died Friday, Dec. 6. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Christ The King Catholic Church. Ninde Funeral and Cremation.

Williams, Clifford, 51, forklift driver, died Thursday, Nov. 28. No services. Schaudt’s Glenpool.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Briggs, Karen Ruth, 80, teacher, died Saturday, Dec. 7. Burial in Illinois. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Sapulpa

Collins, Maryetta, 81, Honey Valley Nursery owner, died Saturday, Dec. 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Traditions Funeral Chapel, Kellyville, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, Kellyville.

