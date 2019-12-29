Editor's Note

TULSA

Marcoux, Joseph Lee, 92, systems analyst, died Saturday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Lange, Milton Robert, 82, Navy veteran and HVAC technician, died Tuesday, Dec. 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa

Owasso

Gardner, Sharon Gale, 71, Hot Off The Press owner, died Wednesday, Dec. 25. Services pending. Mowery.

