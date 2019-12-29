TULSA
Marcoux, Joseph Lee, 92, systems analyst, died Saturday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Lange, Milton Robert, 82, Navy veteran and HVAC technician, died Tuesday, Dec. 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa
Owasso
Gardner, Sharon Gale, 71, Hot Off The Press owner, died Wednesday, Dec. 25. Services pending. Mowery.
