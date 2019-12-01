TULSA
Clark, Treaty, 90, machinist, died Saturday, Nov. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Lankford, Helen Juanita “Kennedy,” 99, retired Pepsi secretary, died Friday, Nov. 29. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Holdenville Cemetery. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home.
Proctor, Mary Margaret, 99, homemaker and Navy Waves veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel.
Westlake, Joseph “Donnigan,” 87, engineer, died Saturday, Nov. 30. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
DeBoer, John, 77, chief financial officer, died Saturday, Nov. 30. Services pending. Floral Haven.
