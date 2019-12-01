Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Clark, Treaty, 90, machinist, died Saturday, Nov. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Lankford, Helen Juanita “Kennedy,” 99, retired Pepsi secretary, died Friday, Nov. 29. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Holdenville Cemetery. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home.

Proctor, Mary Margaret, 99, homemaker and Navy Waves veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel.

Westlake, Joseph “Donnigan,” 87, engineer, died Saturday, Nov. 30. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

DeBoer, John, 77, chief financial officer, died Saturday, Nov. 30. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Tags

Load comments