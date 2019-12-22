TULSA
Biggs, Dorothy Jean, 84, nurse and church pianist, died Saturday, Dec. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Bogle, Thorville B. Jr. “Toby,” 81, Tulsa Public Schools painting contractor and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 21. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Witacre, Jon D., 80, Aladdin Glass Co. owner, died Sunday, Dec. 22. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
San Diego
Barnes, Wanda, 95, Southwestern Bell supervisor, died Saturday, Dec. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
