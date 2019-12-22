Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...VISIBILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE BY THE DENSE FOG, CREATING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES IN SOME AREAS WILL FALL BELOW FREEZING, WHICH MAY RESULT IN PATCHY FREEZING FOG LATE TONIGHT AND EARLY MONDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&