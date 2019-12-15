Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Cook, David, 82, professor emeritus and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Schaudt.

D’Arcangelo, Christy Lynn 42, bookkeeper, died Friday, Dec. 13. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. 

Johnson, Jarl, 89, petroleum engineer, died Friday, Dec. 13. No service scheduled. Schaudt’s Glenpool.

McGilbra, Gretchen, 78, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Visitation 9-10 a.m. and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Norwood, Mary Lucille, 82. Springer Clinic housekeeper, died Friday, Dec. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, and service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Graveside service follows at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Yarroll, Sharleen Kay, 76, sales associate, died Friday, Dec. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Faith United Methodist Church. 

Young, Benjamim Kenneth, 85, Macy's department stores retail management, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hill, Ben W., 60, fitter welder, died Sunday, Dec. 15. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Reed, Charles “Tom,” 74, postal worker and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 and service 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Tucker Jr., Ralph, 75, former Postal Service mail handler and Army Vietnam War veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and burial 2 p.m. Wednesday, Ft. Gibson National Cemetery.

Claremore

Sanders, Joell, 92, construction, died Friday, Dec. 13. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church; burial, Woodlawn Cemetery. MMS-Payne.

Jenks

Glaser, Helen, 90, teacher, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, IOOF Cemetery, Norman. Schaudt’s Glenpool.

Oologah

Cooper, Elmer Lawrence, 88, American Airlines inspector and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Sapulpa

Lunsford, Claude, 83, truck driver and veteran, died Friday, Dec. 13. Service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Tags

Load comments