TULSA
Cook, David, 82, professor emeritus and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Schaudt.
D’Arcangelo, Christy Lynn 42, bookkeeper, died Friday, Dec. 13. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Johnson, Jarl, 89, petroleum engineer, died Friday, Dec. 13. No service scheduled. Schaudt’s Glenpool.
McGilbra, Gretchen, 78, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Visitation 9-10 a.m. and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Norwood, Mary Lucille, 82. Springer Clinic housekeeper, died Friday, Dec. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, and service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Graveside service follows at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Yarroll, Sharleen Kay, 76, sales associate, died Friday, Dec. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Faith United Methodist Church.
Young, Benjamim Kenneth, 85, Macy's department stores retail management, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hill, Ben W., 60, fitter welder, died Sunday, Dec. 15. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Reed, Charles “Tom,” 74, postal worker and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 and service 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Tucker Jr., Ralph, 75, former Postal Service mail handler and Army Vietnam War veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and burial 2 p.m. Wednesday, Ft. Gibson National Cemetery.
Claremore
Sanders, Joell, 92, construction, died Friday, Dec. 13. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church; burial, Woodlawn Cemetery. MMS-Payne.
Jenks
Glaser, Helen, 90, teacher, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, IOOF Cemetery, Norman. Schaudt’s Glenpool.
Oologah
Cooper, Elmer Lawrence, 88, American Airlines inspector and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Sapulpa
Lunsford, Claude, 83, truck driver and veteran, died Friday, Dec. 13. Service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.