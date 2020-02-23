Editor's Note

TULSA

Durland, Alan D., 95, Parker Drilling human relations director, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Flippo, Annice, 98, died Saturday, Feb. 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.

Mason, Agnes D., 95, insurance agent, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Stanleys Memorial Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Coweta

Kuebler, Denny Lee, 72, retired Quality Products and Sales office sales associate, died Friday, Feb. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Services pending.

Owasso

Cunningham, Lois Jean, 78, banker, died Saturday, Feb. 22. Services pending. Mowery.

