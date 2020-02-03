TULSA
Eaton, Joseph, 79, civil engineer, died Friday, Jan. 31. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Salle, Frank, 79, attorney, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Boyles, Larry, 76, postal clerk and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Pryor
Smith, Vida Joanna “Pete,” 72, retired beautician, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Shipman’s Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Church of God.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.