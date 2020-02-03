Editor's Note

TULSA

Eaton, Joseph, 79, civil engineer, died Friday, Jan. 31. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

Salle, Frank, 79, attorney, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Boyles, Larry, 76, postal clerk and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Pryor

Smith, Vida Joanna “Pete,” 72, retired beautician, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Shipman’s Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Church of God.

