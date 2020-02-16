TULSA
Bradford, Benjamin, 70, Bama Food processor, died Monday, Feb. 10. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Greater Mount Rose Baptist Church. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Bussell, Elena Mae, 91, registered nurse, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Fletcher, Edna L., 88, Zebco assembler, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville. Moore’s Southlawn.
Guthrie, Donald, 76, Nelson Electric and Flight Safety International production planner, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Parkview Baptist Church. Heath-Griffith.
Kirksey Geriets, Shirley A., 84, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Angus Acres Baptist Church, Sand Springs.
Stokes, William C., 81, Oklahoma Disaster Restoration owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Will Rogers United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Collinsville
Johnson, Mack William, 85, retired Alcatel-Lucent quality control employee and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Monday, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home chapel. Graveside service to be determined, Norman IOOF Cemetery, Norman.
Owasso
Morgan, Jimmie, 84, welding industry salesman and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 7. No visitation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Green Hill.
