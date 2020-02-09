Editor's Note

TULSA

Addington, Eddie Ray, 80, paint supply business owner, died Saturday, Feb. 8. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Coley, Lyndell, 94, retired secretary and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Bixby Funeral Service.

Ramirez, Alice M., 93, retired from Kerr Glass, died Saturday, Feb. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby.

Sexton, Vance Bradley “Brad,” 64, retired Jim Glover Chevrolet sales executive, died Friday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Shawnee, Jerome Jr., 59, laborer, died Saturday, Feb. 8. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Quapaw Native American Church powwow grounds, Quapaw. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Coweta

Engel, Connie, 65, program analyst, died Friday, Feb. 7. Visitation 10-11 a.m. and celebration of life 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Aspen Creek Assembly of God, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

McAlester

Williams, Garrett, 35, electrician, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Celebration of life reception 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Lakewood Christian Church. Brumley-Mills.

Sand Springs

Griffith, Donald Edward Sr., 78, stationary engineer, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

