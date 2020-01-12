TULSA
Alexander, Howard, 98, retired Alexander Oil Producers president, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, new synagogue section, Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Foster, Clyde Thomas, 84, CRC Pipeline/Courier personnel director, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Johnson, Rosemary, 92, interior designer, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Smith, James “Jim” Bert, 66, contractor and veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Visitation 4:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Wilson, Pamela, 75, retired from Citgo, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Sheneman, John, 79, retired Boeing senior maintenance mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Garrett.
Van Norman, Lester, 79, information technology operations manager and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Long, Bill L., 86, retired IGA grocery owner, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery, Hominy.
