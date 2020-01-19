TULSA
Atkinson, Judith “Judy,” 80, secretary for Boeing Aeronautics, died Friday, Jan. 17. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
Elliott, Lewis A. Jr., 69, machinist and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home, Collinsville.
Wells, Nancy, 86, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 14 Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Jones, Barbara Anne, 87, retired inside sales representative, died Friday, Jan. 17. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Graham, Carl Wayne, 80, furnace laborer for Sheffield Steel and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Services 2 p.m. Tuesday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.
