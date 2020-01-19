Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Atkinson, Judith “Judy,” 80, secretary for Boeing Aeronautics, died Friday, Jan. 17. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn. 

Elliott, Lewis A. Jr., 69, machinist and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home, Collinsville. 

Wells, Nancy, 86, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 14 Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Jones, Barbara Anne, 87, retired inside sales representative, died Friday, Jan. 17. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

Graham, Carl Wayne, 80, furnace laborer for Sheffield Steel and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Services 2 p.m. Tuesday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.

To plant a tree in memory of Visitation Monday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments