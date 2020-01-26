Editor's Note

TULSA

Birks, Craig Matthew, 48, construction groundskeeper, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Victory Church.

Oleinick, Glenda Kay, “Kay,” 76, registered nurse, died Sunday, Jan. 26. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Jenks

Munn, Tommy, 79, union painter, died Friday, Jan 5. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

Wooten, Ruby Faye (Rowan), 89, retired Boren safety receptionist, died Saturday, Jan. 25. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.

