TULSA
Birks, Craig Matthew, 48, construction groundskeeper, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Victory Church.
Oleinick, Glenda Kay, “Kay,” 76, registered nurse, died Sunday, Jan. 26. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Jenks
Munn, Tommy, 79, union painter, died Friday, Jan 5. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Wooten, Ruby Faye (Rowan), 89, retired Boren safety receptionist, died Saturday, Jan. 25. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.
