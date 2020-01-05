Editor's Note

TULSA

Cates, Phyllis, 78, Christy’s Restaurant cashier, died Friday, Jan. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Herndon, Dwayne Ray, 81, industrial salesman and Marine veteran, died Friday, Jan. 3. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Tilly, Virgil S. III, 61, retired insurance agent, died Monday, Dec. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Trinity Episcopal Church. Ninde Funeral & Cremation.

Tuttle, Elizabeth Ann Orman, 91, university professor, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, St. John’s Episcopal Church. Stanleys.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hotson, Glenda, 78, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 3. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Okmulgee

Fuller, Archie L., 93, oil and gas gauger and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Okmulgee Chapel, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Okmulgee First Assembly of God.

Oktaha

Hughes, Gracie Lee, 87, retired from Brockway Glass, died Saturday, Jan. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Cornerstone Chapel.

Sapulpa

Hard, Gordon, 64, truck driver and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Chapel.

