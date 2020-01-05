TULSA
Cates, Phyllis, 78, Christy’s Restaurant cashier, died Friday, Jan. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Herndon, Dwayne Ray, 81, industrial salesman and Marine veteran, died Friday, Jan. 3. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Tilly, Virgil S. III, 61, retired insurance agent, died Monday, Dec. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Trinity Episcopal Church. Ninde Funeral & Cremation.
Tuttle, Elizabeth Ann Orman, 91, university professor, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, St. John’s Episcopal Church. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hotson, Glenda, 78, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 3. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Okmulgee
Fuller, Archie L., 93, oil and gas gauger and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Okmulgee Chapel, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Okmulgee First Assembly of God.
Oktaha
Hughes, Gracie Lee, 87, retired from Brockway Glass, died Saturday, Jan. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Cornerstone Chapel.
Sapulpa
Hard, Gordon, 64, truck driver and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Chapel.
