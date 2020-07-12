TULSA
Joyce, JC, 80, attorney, died Saturday, July 11. Services pending. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
Moore, June E., 95, insurance employee, died Friday, July 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
