TULSA

Johnson, Craig V., 45, Tulsa police sergeant, died Tuesday, June 30. Guest book for signing daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Victory Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Kazmierczak, Walter, 77, American Airlines computer systems engineer, died Thursday, July 2. Private family services. Hayhurst.

McKinzie, Larry Sr., 85, Nabisco route salesman and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 2. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Cemetery. Hayhurst.

