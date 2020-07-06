TULSA
Johnson, Craig V., 45, Tulsa police sergeant, died Tuesday, June 30. Guest book for signing daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Victory Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Kazmierczak, Walter, 77, American Airlines computer systems engineer, died Thursday, July 2. Private family services. Hayhurst.
McKinzie, Larry Sr., 85, Nabisco route salesman and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 2. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Cemetery. Hayhurst.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.